Chhaava filmmakers drop surprise: Watch Vicky Kaushal movie in theatres for ₹99 on Friday

Bollywood movie starring Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna can be enjoyed in theatres for ₹99 on Friday, March 21. Ahead of OTT release, the filmmakers have come with a surprise for Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna fans.

In a post on Instagram, they announced that cinema enthusiasts can watch the movie on the big screen for ₹99 on Friday, March 21. The post states, “We're humbled by your love! Witness the unstoppable storm of valor and sacrifice - an epic tale that has won hearts. Relive history on the big screen for just ₹99* (at selected theatre chains), only this Friday!"

Directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan under his banner Maddock Films, the historical epic based on the life of Maratha king Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

The historical epic will debut on OTT platform Netflix on April 11 following an almost two-month theatrical run.

The historic drama was made tax free across several states, including Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Goa and received acclaim from several dignitaries including PM Modi. It features Ashutosh Rana, and Divya Dutta in key roles. Notably, Telugu version was released three weeks after its Hindi debut.

Chhaava Worldwide Box Office Collection Chhaava did a business of ₹770.50 crore gross at the worldwide box office and grossed a total of ₹90.35 crore gross from the overseas market. At the same time, it raked in ₹680.15 crore in the domestic market. It features Ashutosh Rana, and Divya Dutta in key roles. The blockbuster collected ₹573 crore net in India until Day 35, as per Sacnilk.

Chhaava became the first Indian movie of 2025 to cross ₹500 crore gross mark worldwide in 12 days and is one of the fastest Hindi language films to achieve the milestone. The movie has collected ₹573 crore net in India until Day 35, as per Sacnilk. Chhaava toppled Deepika Padukone's movie Padmaavat's highest-grossing historical epic title at the Indian box office and become the biggest Indian grosser globally in this genre.