Bollywood movie Chhaava has been running in theatres with flying colours. Meanwhile, a video clip has emerged that shows one of the audience members tearing down the cinema screen. The action was apparently a result of complete disdain against Akshaye Khanna who played Mugham Emperor Aurangzeb in the movie.

“Someone tore the cinema screen, and all the crowd did was just shout 'oye oye'—yet no one dared to stop him. And these are the same people who boast about defeating the enemy on the battlefield. What a joke,” wrote one social media user while posting a video of the incident. The clip, however, was removed on Twitter (now X) due to copyright issues.

The video, nevertheless, made its way out on social media. Several other users shared the video on Twitter, as well as on other social media platforms like Reddit.

“A man tore apart the cinema screen while watching "Chhava" because he was angry at Aurangzeb. "Chhava" is an accurate representation of how some Hindi films use the past to make people angry in the present. A so-called glorious past is used to escape from a miserable present,” commented another user about the incident.

“Firstly great acting by akshaye khanna as Aurangzeb secondly what an stupid act by tearing off the movie screen have they really lost it ???” posted another user.

“India today has come down to the level of Pakistan. Low IQ Indians are tearing down cinema screen after watching a character play the role of Aurangzeb in a movie. But History is not erased by burning books or tearing down a cinema screen,” came from another.

Also Read | Aakash Chopra praises Chhaava, questions Indian school curriculum

Police nab the accused IANS later reported that the incident had happened in Bharuch, Gujarat. The accused, Jayesh Vasava, has been arrested by the police. Legal action is ongoing at the moment, IANS added.