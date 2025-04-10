Chhaava OTT release date: When and where to watch Vicky Kaushal’s film online, plot, cast - Here’s all you need to know

Chhaava OTT release date: Vicky Kaushal's film Chhaava is all set to stream online after almost completing its 8th week at the box office. It is the highest-grossing Indian film of 2025 so far. While the film continues to bring audiences to selected cinemas, it will be streaming online from April 10 onwards.

Chhaava OTT release date Chhaava will debut on the OTT platform Netflix on April 11.

On Thursday, Netflix India took to Instagram and announced Chhaava's release date. “Rag rag mein toofan leke, Chhaava aa raha hai Watch Chhaava, out 11 April on Netflix,” their post read.

Chhaava cast Chhaava stars Vicky Kaushal in the role of Maratha king Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Rashmika Mandanna plays Sambhaji Maharaj's wife, Yesubai.

The film has actor Akshaye Khanna playing the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

Besides the lead actor, Chhaava also has Diana Penty, Ashutosh Rana, Viineet Kumar Siingh and Divya Dutta in supporting roles.

Chhaava plot Set in the 17th century, Chhaava revolves around the story of Chhatrapati Sambhaji and his struggle to establish his father's vision of Swarajya against the Aurangzeb-led Mughal dynasty. The story follows Sambhaji's ascension to the throne after Shivaji's death.

Chhaava is directed by Laxman Utekar. It is backed by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films.

The film was originally released in theatres on 14 February 2025.

Chhaava box office success The film made an opening global collection of $19 million as per a Forbes report. It earned around ₹31 crore (nett) on its first day in India, reported Sacnilk. It became the best opening of Vicky's career and also remains his highest with ₹583.68 crore India Net Collection, surpassing earnings of Uri: The Surgical Strike.

“Aapke pyaar ne #Chhaava ko sachmuch Zinda kar diya (Your love truly brought #Chhaava to life) !!! All your messages, calls… all the videos you all are sharing of your experience of watching CHHAAVA… I’m seeing it all… taking it all in. Thank you for all your love… Grateful to each and every one of you for celebrating the glory of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj,” said Vicky Kaushal in an Instagram post as he celebrated the film's success.

Following the success of Chhaava across globe, the film had a Telugu release on 7 March. The Telugu dubbed film earned approximately ₹2.25 crore on its first day.

Chhaava review The Live Mint review of Chhaava calls the film ‘overwhelmingly in favour of the Marathas.’

“Over the last decade, Hindi films have offered a conception of history almost exclusively aligned with right-wing political thinking. Aurangzeb is the final boss of dynastic historical villains, referenced by everyone from low-level rabble rousers to the prime minister. But it hardly matters if it’s Abdali or Khilji or Babar as the antagonist—the cruelty comes preprogrammed if it's a Muslim ruler. Samrat Prithviraj also ended in a Hindu king’s torture by a Muslim victor, Padmaavat with Rajput women killing themselves to escape the degradations of slavery. The idea in all three films is the same: look at these brave sons and daughters of the land, look at these barbaric foreigners,” read an excerpt from the review.