Chhaava OTT release next week: When and where to watch Vicky Kaushal movie - biggest Bollywood film of 2025

Chhaava OTT release next week: Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna's film Chhaava will debut on OTT soon after its successful theatrical run. The film, based on Maratha king Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, ranks as one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of all time. 

Written By Fareha Naaz
Updated6 Apr 2025, 09:41 AM IST
Chhaava OTT release next week: Vicky Kaushal movie achieved significant box office success and has grossing <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>801.35 crore worldwide.
Chhaava OTT release next week: Vicky Kaushal movie achieved significant box office success and has grossing ₹801.35 crore worldwide.

Chhaava OTT release next week: Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna starrer will be debuting on OTT platform in the coming week. The adventure drama which premiered on Valentine’s Day, February 14, is gearing for its digital debut after successful theatrical run.

If you missed watching Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava, the highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025 to date, on the big screen, you might not have to wait much longer to watch it online.

Chhaava OTT release next week

Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava, the highest-grossing Bollywood film to date, will reportedly drop on OTT platform Netflix on April 11. Following an impressive two-month theatrical run, the historical epic based on the life of Maratha king Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, will debut on OTT.

However, an official confirmation from the streaming platform is awaited. Typically, theatre run-time of movies is not more than 60 days, following which they start streaming on digital screens.

Directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner Maddock Films, Chhaava reportedly ranks as the eighth highest-grossing Hindi film of all time and the thirteenth highest-grossing Indian film so far.

Chhaava Box Office Collection

Directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner Maddock Films, Chhaava marks the biggest commercial success of Vicky Kaushal’s career. Chhaava, featuring a gripping narrative, is on track to enter 600 crore elite club as it has collected 597.16 crore net in India until Day 51, as per Sacnilk.

Considering Chhaava's blockbuster performance at the worldwide box office, the movie amassed 801.35 crore gross in the global business in 50 days. A total of 91 crore gross collection comes from overseas market while it grossed 710.35 crore in the domestic market.

The historic drama was made tax free across several states, including Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Goa and received acclaim from several dignitaries including PM Modi. It features Ashutosh Rana, and Divya Dutta in key roles. Notably, Telugu version was released three weeks after its Hindi debut.

Chhaava OTT release next week: When and where to watch Vicky Kaushal movie - biggest Bollywood film of 2025
First Published:6 Apr 2025, 09:38 AM IST
