Chhaava OTT release next week: When and where to watch Vicky Kaushal movie - biggest Bollywood film of 2025

Chhaava OTT release next week: Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna starrer will be debuting on OTT platform in the coming week. The adventure drama which premiered on Valentine’s Day, February 14, is gearing for its digital debut after successful theatrical run.

If you missed watching Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava, the highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025 to date, on the big screen, you might not have to wait much longer to watch it online.

Chhaava OTT release next week Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava, the highest-grossing Bollywood film to date, will reportedly drop on OTT platform Netflix on April 11. Following an impressive two-month theatrical run, the historical epic based on the life of Maratha king Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, will debut on OTT.

However, an official confirmation from the streaming platform is awaited. Typically, theatre run-time of movies is not more than 60 days, following which they start streaming on digital screens.

Directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner Maddock Films, Chhaava reportedly ranks as the eighth highest-grossing Hindi film of all time and the thirteenth highest-grossing Indian film so far.

Chhaava Box Office Collection Directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner Maddock Films, Chhaava marks the biggest commercial success of Vicky Kaushal’s career. Chhaava, featuring a gripping narrative, is on track to enter ₹600 crore elite club as it has collected ₹597.16 crore net in India until Day 51, as per Sacnilk.

Considering Chhaava's blockbuster performance at the worldwide box office, the movie amassed ₹801.35 crore gross in the global business in 50 days. A total of ₹91 crore gross collection comes from overseas market while it grossed ₹710.35 crore in the domestic market.