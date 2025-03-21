Chhaava OTT Release: When and where to watch Vicky Kaushal-Rashmika Mandanna movie online

Chhaava OTT Release: The historical drama about Maratha king Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, starring Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna, will premiere on OTT platform soon. The film earned 573 crore net at India box office during its theatrical run of 35 days.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Updated21 Mar 2025, 09:23 AM IST
Chhaava OTT Release: Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava collected ₹573 crore net in India until Day 35, as per Sacnilk.

Chhaava OTT Release: Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna starrer which premiered on Valentine’s Day is preparing to debut on OTT platform soon.

When and where to watch Chhaava online?

Following an almost two-month theatrical run, the historical epic based on the life of Maratha king Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, will debut on OTT platform Netflix on April 11. Directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan under his banner Maddock Films, the film has collected 573 crore net in India until Day 35, as per Sacnilk.

Chhaava Worldwide Box Office Collection

Considering Chhaava's blockbuster performance at the worldwide box office, the movie amassed 770.50 crore gross in the global business in 34 days. A total of 90.35 crore gross collection comes from overseas market while it grossed 680.15 crore in the domestic market.

Production house Maddock Films in a post on Instagram announced that cinema enthusiasts can watch the movie in theatres for 99 on Friday, March 21. The post states, “We're humbled by your love! Witness the unstoppable storm of valor and sacrifice - an epic tale that has won hearts. Relive history on the big screen for just 99* (at selected theatre chains), only this Friday!"

The historic drama was made tax free across several states, including Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Goa and received acclaim from several dignitaries including PM Modi. It features Ashutosh Rana, and Divya Dutta in key roles. Notably, Telugu version was released three weeks after its Hindi debut.

Chhaava review

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh gave 4.5 star rating to the Bollywood film and in a post on X called the movie spectacular. "Blends history, emotions, passion, patriotism, and action with finesse... #VickyKaushal is terrific, cementing his stature as one of the finest actors of his generation... #LaxmanUtekar triumphs as a storyteller," the post stated.

