Chhaava OTT release: When will Vicky Kaushal’s movie start streaming online? Here’s what we know so far

Chhaava, starring Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna, was released in theatres on February 14. Directed by Laxman Utekar, the historical epic is based on the life of Maratha King Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.

The movie is produced by Maddock Films, which had a great run last year. In 2024, Maddock Films made ₹1,300 crore at the box office. The production house’s success came from films like Stree 2, Munjya and Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya.

Vicky Kaushal plays Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj while Rashmika Mandanna portrays Maharani Yesubai. Akshaye Khanna takes on the role of Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb. Other cast members include Divya Dutta and Ashutosh Rana.

Advertisement

Chhava Box Office Collection Chhava, reportedly made with a budget of ₹130 crore, had a solid opening at the box office. It collected ₹31 crore, according to Sacnilk. It is the biggest opener of a Vicky Kaushal movie.

The Bollywood actor’s most successful movie, URI The Surgical Strike, had an opening of ₹8.2 crore. Rashmika Mandanna, however, had a few bigger openings in the past. Pushpa: The Rule opened with ₹196.4 crore, with ₹12.8 crore on Day 0. Animal opened with ₹66.27 crore while Pushpa: The Rise had a similar opening like Chhaava, ₹31.04 crore.

Advertisement

Chhava OTT release After its theatrical run, Chhaava will premiere on Netflix, as per OTTPlay. However, an exact release date has not been announced. Typically, films are released on OTT platforms 45 to 60 days after their theatrical debut.

Pushpa 2, after releasing in theatres on December 5, 2024, was released on Netflix on January 30, 2025. The OTT release happened 56 days after its theatrical release.

Also Read | As Daaku Maharaaj awaits OTT release, check its box office collection

Stree 2 was released in theatres on August 15, 2024. It was released on Amazon Prime Video for rent on September 27 while it was released for all subscribers on October 10, around a couple of months after its theatre release.