After Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis put the onus of Nagpur riots on Vicky Kaushal's blockbuster Chhaava, netizens jumped in to defend the actor, claiming that the outrage had been misplaced and actors couldn't be blamed for how the audience perceived cinema.

Chhaava, based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, has been blamed for reigniting anger toward the 17th-century Mughal emperor, leading to violence in the city over the dismantling of Aurangzeb's tomb.

Social media users also blamed the actor for ‘fanning hatred’ with the film.

However, netizens countered the attack on Vicky Kaushal and his movie, saying actors must not be scapegoats for brilliantly doing their job.

“The outrage over Chaava is misplaced! Vicky Kaushal’s stunning portrayal of my Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj honours art! As liberals, we mustn’t scapegoat actors for doing their job brilliantly. Let’s celebrate cinema, not censor it or blame it!” a user said.

Another user added: “Absolutely! Actors just bring characters to life... they don’t decide the story. Blaming them misses the point. Let’s appreciate good cinema for what it is.”

“Absolutely correct. Actors simply do their jobs. No point in blaming them,” said a user.

“Soon Vicky Kaushal will also be held responsible for the elimination of Osama bin Laden!” a user commented sarcastically.

A netizen said, “If people of the country are not able to see the truth and start fighting with each other then it’s a problem with the people itself not with the person who is showing them the truth.”

Another person termed the blaming as an “intimidation tactic”, and claimed that the government “are just making sure no actor does roles like Vicky did in Chhaava. It's an intimidation tactic.”