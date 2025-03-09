Chhaava, Stree 2 push Maddock Films to rare Bollywood status – ONLY production House to…

Vicky Kaushal starrer Chhaava performed well on its first 23 days at the box office and earned an estimated ₹ 509.05 Cr India net, according to Sacnilk. With this Chhaava's producer Maddock Films has achieved a rare milestone in Bollywood- Dinesh Vijan's production house has become the only company to have TWO ₹500 crore movies to it's credit. The other movie one being Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Stree 2.

Stree 2, directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Maddock Films and Jio Studios earned a whopping ₹ 597.99 Crore, according to Sacnilk.

Meanwhile, Chhaava has belted ₹ 515.16 Crore till its 24th day in theatres. An adaptation of the Marathi novel Chhava by Shivaji Sawant, the Vicky Kaushal starrer is directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films.

Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films also regularly supports movies with commercial and high-quality music content, even if they don’t have mainstream mass stars. With this success, high hopes are riding on future Maddock Films productions such as Thama and Shakti Shalini.

Bollywood Movies that Earned Over ₹ 500 crore Here are some Bollywood movies that have crossed the ₹500 crore mark in box office collections, along with their production houses:

Baahubali 2 - Produced by Arka Media Works Collection: ₹511 crore (Hindi version)

Pathaan - Produced by Yash Raj Films Collection: ₹513 crore (Hindi version)

Gadar 2 - Produced by Zee Studios and Anil Sharma Productions Collection: ₹515 crore

Jawan - Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment Collection: ₹558 crore

Animal - Produced by T-Series Films and Cine1 Studios Collection: ₹500 crore

Pushpa 2: The Rule - Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media Collection: Expected to cross ₹500 crore

Stree 2 - Produced by Maddock Films Collection: ₹585 crore