Chhaava, Stree 2 push Maddock Films to rare Bollywood status – ONLY production House to…

Chhaava, starring Vicky Kaushal, earned 509.05 Cr in 23 days, making Maddock Films the only Bollywood producer with two 500 crore films, including Stree 2. Directed by Laxman Utekar, Chhaava is based on a Marathi novel and has grossed 515.16 Cr by day 24.

Published9 Mar 2025, 05:47 PM IST
Chhaava’s producer Maddock Films has achieved a rare milestone in Bollywood- Dinesh Vijan’s production house has become the only company to have TWO ₹500 crore movies to it’s credit

Vicky Kaushal starrer Chhaava performed well on its first 23 days at the box office and earned an estimated 509.05 Cr India net, according to Sacnilk. With this Chhaava's producer Maddock Films has achieved a rare milestone in Bollywood- Dinesh Vijan's production house has become the only company to have TWO 500 crore movies to it's credit. The other movie one being Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Stree 2.

Stree 2, directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Maddock Films and Jio Studios earned a whopping 597.99 Crore, according to Sacnilk.

Meanwhile, Chhaava has belted 515.16 Crore till its 24th day in theatres. An adaptation of the Marathi novel Chhava by Shivaji Sawant, the Vicky Kaushal starrer is directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films.

Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films also regularly supports movies with commercial and high-quality music content, even if they don’t have mainstream mass stars. With this success, high hopes are riding on future Maddock Films productions such as Thama and Shakti Shalini.

Bollywood Movies that Earned Over 500 crore

Here are some Bollywood movies that have crossed the 500 crore mark in box office collections, along with their production houses:

Collection: 511 crore (Hindi version)

  • Pathaan - Produced by Yash Raj Films

Collection: 513 crore (Hindi version)

  • Gadar 2 - Produced by Zee Studios and Anil Sharma Productions

Collection: 515 crore

  • Jawan - Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment

Collection: 558 crore

  • Animal - Produced by T-Series Films and Cine1 Studios

Collection: 500 crore

Collection: Expected to cross 500 crore

  • Stree 2 - Produced by Maddock Films

Collection: 585 crore

  • Chhaava - Produced by Maddock Films

Collection: 502.7 crore

First Published:9 Mar 2025, 05:47 PM IST
