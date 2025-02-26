Chhaava Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 12: Vicky Kaushal's historical movie has been a massive hit at the box office, both domestically and globally.

The movie, based on the life of Maratha King Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and his fight against the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, crossed the ₹350 crore mark at the Indian box office on Tuesday and is very close to breaching the ₹500 crore mark worldwide in just 12 days of its theatrical release.

Directed by Laxman Utekar, Chhaava recently received a special mention in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech.

Check out box office numbers here:

Chhaava Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 12: According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Chhaava, starring Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna, earned ₹70 crore overseas, while its gross collection in India stood at ₹413.35 crore.

Chhaava has earned a total of ₹483.35 crore worldwide by Tuesday, the end of Day 12 of its release.

Considering the momentum of the movie and the lack of any major competition at the box office, the movie is expected to soon surpass ₹500 crore globally.

Chhava is now the 18th highest-grossing Bollywood film worldwide According to a Koimoi report, Chhaava is now the 18th highest-grossing Bollywood film at the worldwide box office.

It has surpassed the earnings of Hrithik Roshan’s War ( ₹466.82 crore), Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki ( ₹470.60 crore), and Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 ( ₹472.77 crore).

The movie Vicky Kaushal-starrer is now inching closer to crossing Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju, which made ₹541.76 crore in its global lifetime.

Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 12: Despite experiencing a 50 per cent slump in earnings on Monday and almost no change on Tuesday, Chhaava is eyeing the Mahashivratri holiday to revive its box office numbers.

Trade experts believe the historic drama could post one of its best single-day collections in the city.

According to Sacnilk's data, the Vicky Kaushal-starrer earned ₹18 crore at the Indian box office on Tuesday, Day 12.