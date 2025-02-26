Chhaava Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 12: Will Vicky Kaushal’s movie cross ₹500 crore mark globally?

Chhava is now the 18th highest-grossing Bollywood film at the worldwide box office, beating Hrithik Roshan’s War and Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki.

Written By Arshdeep Kaur
Updated26 Feb 2025, 07:17 AM IST
Chhaava Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 12: Vicky Kaushal's historical movie has been a massive hit at the box office, both domestically and globally.

The movie, based on the life of Maratha King Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and his fight against the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, crossed the 350 crore mark at the Indian box office on Tuesday and is very close to breaching the 500 crore mark worldwide in just 12 days of its theatrical release.

Directed by Laxman Utekar, Chhaava recently received a special mention in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech.

Check out box office numbers here:

Chhaava Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 12:

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Chhaava, starring Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna, earned 70 crore overseas, while its gross collection in India stood at 413.35 crore.

Chhaava has earned a total of 483.35 crore worldwide by Tuesday, the end of Day 12 of its release.

Considering the momentum of the movie and the lack of any major competition at the box office, the movie is expected to soon surpass 500 crore globally.

Chhava is now the 18th highest-grossing Bollywood film worldwide

According to a Koimoi report, Chhaava is now the 18th highest-grossing Bollywood film at the worldwide box office.

It has surpassed the earnings of Hrithik Roshan’s War ( 466.82 crore), Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki ( 470.60 crore), and Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 ( 472.77 crore).

The movie Vicky Kaushal-starrer is now inching closer to crossing Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju, which made 541.76 crore in its global lifetime.

Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 12:

Despite experiencing a 50 per cent slump in earnings on Monday and almost no change on Tuesday, Chhaava is eyeing the Mahashivratri holiday to revive its box office numbers.

Trade experts believe the historic drama could post one of its best single-day collections in the city.

According to Sacnilk's data, the Vicky Kaushal-starrer earned 18 crore at the Indian box office on Tuesday, Day 12.

The movie also successfully breached the 350 crore mark and earned 363.25 crore during its 12-day theatre run.

 

 

 

 

 

 

First Published:26 Feb 2025, 07:17 AM IST
