Chhaava Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 16: Vicky Kaushal’s movie inches closer to ₹600 crore-club

Chhaava Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 16: Vicky Kaushal's historic movie Chhaava has made a tremendous mark at the box office, both domestic and international, and is now heading towards achieving the ₹600 crore club feat.

In merely 16 days of its theatrical release, the movie, based on the life of Maratha King Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and his fight against the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, has made history with back-to-back highest-week collections in Bollywood.

At the Indian box office, Chhaava is gearing up to reach the ₹500 crore mark. However, considering the current momentum, it is still at least a week away from this benchmark.

Check box office numbers here:

Chhaava Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 16: According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Chhaava, starring Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna, earned ₹73 crore overseas, while its gross collection in India stood at ₹493.5 crore.

Chhaava has earned a total of ₹566.5 crore worldwide by Saturday, the end of Day 16 of its release.

Considering the momentum of the movie and the lack of any major competition at the box office, the movie is expected to surpass ₹600 crore soon globally.

Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 16: According to Sacnilk's data, the Vicky Kaushal-starrer Chhaava earned ₹21 crore at the Indian box office on Saturday, Day 16.

With this, the movie has earned a total of ₹433.50 crore during its 16-day theatre run.

Chhaava controversy: Chhaava became the centre of controversy after the release of its trailer over a dance sequence that showed Vicky Kaushal, in the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, performing a Lezim dance with Rashmika Mandann, who plays the role of his wife Maharani Yesubai.