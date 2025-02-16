Chhaava Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 2: Vicky Kaushal’s movie gets good response overseas, mints...

Vicky Kaushal's 'Chhaava' has taken the box office by storm, grossing 47.25 crore globally in just two days. The period drama, based on Maratha King Sambhaji Maharaj, has received rave reviews for its storytelling and performances, making it a must-watch in theaters.

Written By Arshdeep Kaur
Updated16 Feb 2025, 06:58 AM IST
Chhaava marks the biggest opening of a Vicky Kaushal movie.

Chhaava Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 2: Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal's period drama Chhaava has received a great response from the audience nationally and internationally.

Chhaava was released in theatres on February 14. Directed by Laxman Utekar, the historical epic is based on the life of Maratha King Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.

By the second day of its release, Chhaava, starring Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna, minted 10 crore overseas, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

The movie grossed 37.25 crore in India, taking its global collection to 47.25 crore.

Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 2

Vicky Kaushal's movie surpassed its opening-day earnings on Saturday. With a 17.74% uptick, Chhaava earned 36.5 on the second day of its release, according to Sacnilk.

Chhava, reportedly made with a budget of 130 crore, had a solid opening at the box office. According to Sacnilk, it collected 31 crore, marking the biggest opening of a Vicky Kaushal movie.

Chhaava: Occupancy

According to Sacnilk, the movie had an overall Hindi occupancy of 50.39 per cent on Saturday, compared to 42.02 per cent on the opening day.

City-wise, Pune witnessed an 89.25 per cent occupancy, followed by Mumbai at 74.75 per cent. Hyderabad saw an occupancy of 61.25 per cent, Chennai at 59.75 per cent, and Bengaluru at 50 per cent.

Chhaava: OTT release

Chhaava will premiere on Netflix after its theatrical run, according to OTTPlay. However, an exact release date has not been announced. Typically, films are released on OTT platforms 45 to 60 days after their theatrical debut.

Chhaava: Cast

Vicky Kaushal plays Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, while Rashmika Mandanna portrays Maharani Yesubai. Akshaye Khanna takes on the role of Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb. Other cast members include Divya Dutta and Ashutosh Rana.

Chhaava: Review

Chhaava has received a positive response from audiences online with some praised Vicky Kaushal's performance while some viewers highly recommended watching it in theaters, citing its patriotic theme, compelling storytelling, and strong performances as highlights.

First Published:16 Feb 2025, 06:58 AM IST
