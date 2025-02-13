Chhava Day 1 advance booking: Vicky Kaushal's historical drama Chhava is set for a strong opening on February 14, with advance bookings of ₹ 12.7 crore. Directed by Laxman Utekar, the film depicts Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj's life.

Vicky Kaushal starrer historical drama movie, Chhava, is expected to make a decent opening at the box office on Friday, February 14, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The movie has earned an estimated ₹12.7 crore from the advance booking collection, as per Sacnilk.

Chhava is scheduled to hit the theatres on Friday, February 14. The film is directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Maddock Films. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The makers of the film announced the release date on Instagram: “On 16th January 1681, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj's Rajyabhishek ceremony marked the beginning of a legendary legacy! 344 years later, we bring his story of unshaken courage and glory to life"

“Releasing in cinemas on 14th February 2025. #Chhaava #ChhaavaOnFeb14."

In addition to Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna, Chhaava features Akshaye Khanna, Ashutosh Rana, and Divya Dutta in key roles. The plot of the film revolves around the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's son, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The name Chhava refers to Sambhaji's nickname, meaning "lion cub" in Marathi, a tribute to his father Shivaji, who is known as a lion for establishing the Maratha Empire.

Chhava release date issue The Vicky Kaushal starrer film was initially scheduled for release on December 6, 2024, just one day after the debut of Pushpa 2. Due to the immense hype surrounding the Telugu action film, it was anticipated to significantly impact Chhava's box office performance. Hence, makers must have opted for a new release date. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Another possible reason for the postponement is to release Chhava on the occasion of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti, which aligns with the movie plot.

Chhava film review Indian film critic and trade analyst, while reviewing the film said that Chhava, “Blends history, emotions, passion, patriotism, action with finesse... #VickyKaushal terrific, cements his stature as one of the finest actors of his generation... #LaxmanUtekar triumphs as a storyteller." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He praised the director, Laxman Utekar, and appreciated the performances of Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna.