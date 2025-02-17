Chhava vs Tanhaji vs Kesari: Which Bollywood historical movie is winning the box office battle?

Chhaava, featuring Vicky Kaushal, had a stellar opening. Check where it stands against other Bollywood historical movies, Tanhaji and Kesari at the box office.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated 17 Feb 2025, 02:32 PM IST
Chhava vs Tanhaji vs Kesari: Which Bollywood historical movie is winning the box office battle?(Screengrabs from YouTube/Maddock Films/Dharma Productions/T-Series)

Chhaava, starring Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, and Akshaye Khanna, was released on February 14. The historical drama had an impressive opening. Let’s compare its box office collection with that of two other historical Bollywood dramas, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Kesari.

On Day 1, Chhaava collected 31 crore, more than double the 15 crore earned by Tanhaji, starring Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan. Kesari, starring Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra, earned 21.06 crore on Day 1.

The trend continued on Day 2, with Chhaava earning 37 crore, Tanhaji earning 20.37 crore and Kesari minting 16.75 crore.

By Day 3, Chhaava further extended its lead, amassing 48.5 crore, compared to Tanhaji’s 26.01 crore and Kesari’s 18.75 crore.

This strong start indicates Chhaava’s immense popularity and audience interest, potentially setting it up for a record-breaking performance in the coming days.

In three days, Vicky Kaushal’s historical drama on Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj minted 116.5 crore. Tanhaji collected 56.56 crore in the first three days and earned 155.7 crore net total box office collection.

Kesari had a much better collection than Tanhaji. It collected 61.38 crore in the first three days while its total net box office collection was 277.75 crore.

Chhaava, reportedly made with 130 crore, has an advantage over Tanhaji, which was reportedly made with a budget of 120 crore in 2020. Kesari, a 2019 movie, was made with a budget of 80 crore.

How much does a movie need to earn to break-even?

A movie usually needs to earn twice its production cost to recover expenses. For example, if a film costs 100 crore, it must collect at least 200 crore at the box office to cover production and marketing costs.

Typically, theatres take around 40-50% of the box office revenue. It means the film’s total earnings are not entirely going to the producers.

Disclosure: Box office numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk

First Published: 17 Feb 2025, 02:32 PM IST
