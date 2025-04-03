Chhorii 2 OTT release date: Prime Video India drops trailer for Nushrratt Bharuccha’s horror movie sequel | Watch

Chhorii 2 OTT release date: The official trailer of Chhorii 2 dropped on YouTube on April 3. The original movie stars Nushrratt Bharuccha and Soha Ali Khan among others. Directed by Vishal Furia and produced by T-Series, Abundantia Entertainment and Psych, the film will premiere on Prime Video India on April 11.

Set seven years after the first OTT movie, Chhorii 2 follows Sakshi, now living peacefully with her daughter Ishani, who suffers from a rare condition that makes sunlight deadly.

One night, Ishani mysteriously disappears after a ghostly figure lures her away. Sakshi seeks help from Inspector Samar, and their hunt leads them back to the haunted village she once escaped.

As Sakshi ventures through cursed sugarcane fields, she’s separated and knocked unconscious. Waking up in a secret cave where villagers worship a dark deity, she learns her daughter will be sacrificed in three days. With time running out, Sakshi must face horrors to save Ishani.

What happened in Chhorii? Sakshi and her husband Hemant (later revealed as Rajbir) flee to their driver’s hometown in a terrifying tale set in a village surrounded by sugarcane fields.

There, Sakshi uncovers dark secrets. She comes to know about the tragic death of Sunaini, a pregnant woman killed for carrying a girl child.

Sunaini’s ghost haunts the family, cursing them. Sakshi is forced into a chilling ritual to ward off the spirit. She endures visions of Sunaini’s pain and swears to reveal her story.

The 2021 OTT original movie was a remake of the Marathi film Lapachhapi (2017). Nushrratt won Best Actress Critics at the Iconic Gold Awards 2022. Mita Vashisht won the Best Supporting Actor (Female) at the Filmfare OTT Awards that year.

Social media reactions Social media users reacted to the Chhorii 2 trailer on YouTube. Many of them are glad to see Soha Ali Khan back to acting.

“Wow Soha Ali Khan 's new innings. Glad to see her back,” wrote one user.

“Soha alia khan after a long time she is really an underrated actress,” wrote another.

“I think this movie should release on theater. That will be awesome to watch,” commented one user.

One user reacted, “Aise hi movie to dekhni thi mujhe finally aa gyi.”

“This is the movie we wanted. Huge applause to not use high end VFXs. It spoils the viewing experience of true horror,” came from another.