Chhorii 2 review: Netizens hail Soha Ali Khan, Nushrratt Bharuccha’s comeback; wish for movie’s theatrical release

The much-awaited franchise horror thriller Chhorii 2, starring Soha Ali Khan and Nushrratt Bharuccha in lead roles, has won over the netizens, who wish the movie had received a theatrical release.

The Vishal Furia movie, which was released on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, April 11, also stars Gashmeer Mahajani, Saurabh Goyal, Pallavi Ajay, Kuldeep Sareen, and Hardika Sharma in key roles.

Social media users were all praise for Nushrratt, who also appeared in the first instalment of the movie, and found Soha's comeback in the movie captivating.

Gashmeer, who plays a cop in Chhorii 2, was also loved by the viewers for his role.

Here's how netizens reacted to Chhorii 2: “We are in desperate need in Hindi Cinema for an unapologetic horror film! I wish I could see this in theatres!” a user said.

“It should have been released in the theatre; it is quite a promising sequel. Hats off to the creators,” added another user.

“Really liked Chhorii 2 for its visuals. More of a slow burn thriller than horror, but definitely captivating with its original approach and stunning imagery.” a viewer posted.

“Actually so good! This is what you call a sequel!” added another viewer.

Several netizens lauded Nushrratt's acting and versatility and said, “Chhorii franchise has become synonymous with Nushrratt Bharuccha and she once again delivers a first-rate performance.”

“Nushrratt Bharuccha has delivered the powerhouse performance in Chhorii 2. Nushrratt is among those actress who mounted the film on their shoulder,” added another user.

Social media users were also thrilled to see Soha return to movies, and said, “Wow Soha Ali Khan's new innings. Glad to see her back.”

“Soha Ali Khan is one of the most underrated actresses in the Bollywood,” they added.

Gashmeer also received his due share of recognition for his role in the movie, as the netizens deemed him the “best to play dad or dad-like characters”.

“Gashmeer Mahajani's performance. is always on top notch. incredible acting skills he have,” added another user.

Some netizens, however, complained that the movie was not scary enough for horror and believed that a sequel wasn't necessary.

“Chhorii was bearable at best, but the makers were convinced it deserved a sequel; Chhorii 2 delivers on their delusion. Bad acting, worse VFX and a non-existent script, Chhorii 2 gives you all the reasons why it should have never been conceived!” a user said.

Chhorii 2 Chhorii 2 begins with a dark and emotional tale told by Nushrratt's character to her daughter, where a king, angry at the birth of a girl, orders a daasi to kill the child.