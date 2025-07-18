Chicago Fire fans saddened as Michael Bradway exits the series after two seasons as Jack Damon

‘Chicago Fire’ has confirmed yet another cast departure ahead of its fourteenth season. Michael Bradway, who portrayed Jack Damon, the younger half-brother of Kelly Severide (played by Taylor Kinney), will not be returning when the series resumes.

The news, first reported by TVLine on Thursday, follows closely on the heels of the exits of Jake Lockett (Sam Carver) and Daniel Kyri (Darren Ritter), adding to a period of transition for Firehouse 51.

Bradway joined the long-running NBC drama just two seasons ago but quickly became a familiar and well-liked presence among the ensemble cast. His departure will leave fans disappointed, particularly as Damon’s storyline was still developing.

Bradway Joins Prime Video's ‘Every Year After’ However, Bradway has already lined up his next role. He will star as Charlie in ‘Every Year After’, an upcoming Prime Video adaptation of Carley Fortune’s bestselling novel Every Summer After. Announcing the news on Instagram, Bradway wrote, “Couldn’t be more excited to be your Charlie (sic).”

While there is no confirmed return planned, producers have reportedly left the door open for a potential comeback, depending on future scheduling.