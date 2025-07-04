Chinki Minki no more a jodi; fans in disbelief as influencer Mehra twins Surabhi, Samriddhi announce split

Mumbai (Maharshtra) [India], July 4 (ANI): Popular social media influencer sisters Surabhi Mehra and Samriddhi Mehra, also known as Chinki-Minki have announced a professional split.

Famed for their perfect dialogue sync, Chinki-Minki were considered one of the entertaining duos of social media. They jointly created an Instagram account that boasts 12 million followers.

Taking to their Instagram handle, the Mehra sisters announced their split as a jodi and are expected to continue their own content creation journey from now on.

"With a heavy heart, we are parting our ways now, as Jodi. We've decided to explore life on our individual journeys from here on," wrote Surabhi and Samriddhi on Instagram.

With a massive following on Instagram, Surabhi and Samriddhi have created a niche for themselves in the entertainment industry. The news of their professional separation came as a huge shock to their fans, as per the comment section of the post.

Actor Vishal Jethwa, who is known for his role in 'Mardaani 2' reacted to the post saying "Noooo" accompanied by a heartbreak emoji.

While many were shocked, others speculated on the possibility of a prank by the sisters for their fans. One of the social media users wrote, "Chinkaaa minkaaa pls say it's a prank!!! I can't believe it!!" Another wrote, "Tell me you guys are doing a prank."

There were also a few Instagram users who said sibling separation is becoming a new trend, referencing Amaal Mallik's social media post for his family and brother Armaan Malik.

Meanwhile, a few people suggested that the sister duo could make an appearance on Bigg Boss 19.