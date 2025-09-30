Chiranjeevi calls Pawan Kalyans OG on par with 'Hollywood standards', watches film with son Ram Charan

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 30 (ANI): Megastar Chiranjeevi was all praise for the actor-politician Pawan Kalyan's latest film 'OG' on Tuesday.

Taking to his X handle, Chiranjeevi described his experience of watching the movie, saying that the film was on par with "Hollywood standards."

Written and directed by Sujeeth, the film also starred Emraan Hashmi, Priyanka Mohan and Arjun Das in prominent roles.

The megastar watched the film with his family, which also included his son Ram Charan. The actor called the film a "brilliant gangster film."

"Watched #TheyCallHimOG with my whole family and thoroughly enjoyed every bit of it. A brilliantly made underworld gangster film on par with Hollywood standards, while keeping the right emotions intact. From beginning to end, the director conceived the film in an extraordinary way, Congratulations to @sujeethsign," wrote Chiranjeevi.

The 'Vishwamabhara' actor also praised Pawan Kalyan's performance in the film, saying that it was full of "swag".

"Felt so proud watching Kalyan Babu on screen. He made the film stand out with his swag and gave the fans the proper feast they've been waiting for. Thaman S poured his heart and soul into the music, Ravi K Chandrandelivered excellent visuals, and the editing & artwork were super. Every single member of the team gave their all and delivered the best," concluded Chiranjeevi.

The actor donned a black t-shirt and blue jeans for his visit to the film.

The film revolves around the fictional gangster Ojas Gambheera. The Telugu language trailer introduced the volatile Mumbai, which is engulfed in gang wars, leading to violence and chaos in the city.

As the trailer progresses, Pawan's character is introduced as the one who holds the power to curb the unhinged violence in the state. In the video, the actor was seen swinging a samurai sword, his ultimate weapon, to fight the goons.

Amid the high anticipation and craze among Pawan Kalyan fans, the film has already raked in praises from viewers. One of the fans, who appeared to be attending OG's premiere show, told ANI, "It's good. It's very nice. Sujeeth sir is the best."

Another one added, "It is going to be a superhit for Pawan Kalyan."One of the cheerful fans stated that the film comes as a treat for the fans. "It's very good. In the long run, it's a good one for the fans."