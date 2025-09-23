Chiranjeevi dedicates 47 years of cinematic journey to fans, Pawan Kalyan calls him 'fighter by birth'

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 23 (ANI): Megastar Chiranjeevi has completed nearly five decades in the film industry, celebrating 47 years of his cinematic journey.

Taking to his X handle, Chiranjeevi penned a long, heartfelt note to express gratitude towards his fans and well-wishers.

"I, known as 'Konidela Siva Sankara Vara Prasad,' was introduced to you as 'Chiranjeevi' through the film "Pranam Khareedu," and today marks the triumphant completion of 47 years. This film, you breathed life into me as an actor, and as your elder brother, son, family member, and megastar, you have always supported and loved me unconditionally. I will forever remain grateful to the Telugu cinema audience for this. To say that I have completed 155 films to date... the reason for this is your selfless "love," he wrote.

He dedicated his awards and achievements to his fans and added, "They belong to all of you, bestowed upon me by you. I wish for this bond of love between us to continue forever in this way."

Along with the post, the actor also shared the poster of his debut film, which came out in 1978.

While fans appeared the most enthusiastic, marking Chiranjeevi's 47th anniversary in the industry, his brother, actor-politician Pawan Kalyan, turned out to be the biggest cheerleader.

With a carousel of heartwarming pictures with his elder brother, Pawan Kalyan recalled that he was studying in school during the release of Chiranjeevi's debut film.

"We went to Kanakamahal Theater, and the elation I felt that day is beyond words. In his 47-year film journey, it is truly inspiring to see how he has grown by leaps and bounds in every aspect, yet has remained humble at heart, never losing his healing and helping nature. May Durga Maa bless him with a long life filled with success, health, and prosperity. And also, we wish to continue seeing him in many more versatile roles in the years to come. For him, there is no such thing as retirement, unless he chooses it. And knowing him, he never does," he further added.

The 'OG' star concluded by calling his brother a "fighter by birth."