Chiranjeevi honoured with Lifetime Achievement Award at UK House of Commons: ‘Words are not enough…’

Superstar Chiranjeevi extended his gratitude after receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award from the British Government for his contributions in Indian cinema. He shared a thank note for his fans, friends, family and those who contributed to his career.

Chiranjeevi receives Lifetime Achievement Award from UK govt The award was presented at the iconic House of Commons of the UK Parliament in London on Thursday night. Chiranjeevi shared pictures from the ceremony and wrote, "Heart filled with gratitude for the honour at the House of Commons - UK Parliament by so many Esteemed Members of Parliament, Ministers & Under Secretaries, Diplomats. Humbled by their kind words. Heartened by the Life Time Achievement Award by Team Bridge India."

The event was hosted by British-Indian Member of Parliament Navendu Mishra. Sojan Joseph, and Bob Blackman were also at the event.

Chiranjeevi pens thank you note Thanking everyone for the honour, Chiranjeevi also said, "Words are not enough. But a heartfelt Thank You to each one of my wonderful loving fans, blood brothers, blood sisters, my film family, well wishers, friends and all my family members and everyone who in every which way contributed to my journey and participated in the humanitarian causes I have been championing. This honour motivates me to continue my work with greater vigour. And Love to each one of you for your beautiful congratulatory messages.”

In his post, he also expressed gratitude to Stephen Timms, Minister of State for Social Security & Disability of the UK, Seema Malhotra, Under Secretary of State for Equalities & Migration & Citizenship of the UK and other members of the UK Parliament, and other authorities.