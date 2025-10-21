Chiranjeevi joins Nagarjuna, Venkatesh Daggubati, Nayanthara for Diwali festivities, check

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 21 (ANI): Megastar Chiranjeevi's Diwali celebrations turned into a star-studded affair with his friends and fellow actors Nagarjuna, Venkatesh Daggubati, and Nayanthara.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Chiranjeevi offered a glimpse into the festivities, showing him meeting the South stars for Diwali along with their respective family members.

"Very delighted to have celebrated the Festival of Lights with my dear friends, #Nagarjuna, @venkateshdaggubati and my co-star @nayanthara, along with our families. Moments like these fill the heart with joy and remind us of the love, laughter, and togetherness that make life truly bright,' he wrote on Instagram, alongside a string of pictures.

The pictures show the actors dressed in traditional outfits, decked up in line with the festive vibe.

Chiranjeevi went for a pink silk kurta paired with white pyjamas, while Nagarjuna also chose a printed kurta. Venkatesh Daggubati was seen dressed casually in a t-shirt with black jeans and a beige shirt. The trio posed together for a picture, smiling delightfully at the gathering.

Chiranjeevi also hosted the actors' family members, as he was seen exchanging gifts with them in a warm gesture of hospitality.

Last but not least, Chiranjeevi caught up with his 'Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu' co-star Nayanthara, sharing a heartwarming frame with her.

Nayanthara looked beautiful in a dark green saree, which she paired with traditional jhumkas and a tied-up hairdo.

Fans were left delighted as many rushed to the comment section and reacted to their bond. One wrote, "Awe. This is true camaraderie.... newcomers will imbibe a lot from you."

Another added, "3 legend One frame."

On the work front, Chiranjeevi will be next seen in Anil Ravipudi's 'Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu. A fresh poster of the film was recently unveiled, coinciding with Diwali festivities.

