Chiranjeevi secures Ad-interim injunction from Hyderabad court to protect his personality rights

Tollywood icon Chiranjeevi Konidela has secured a major legal victory to protect his identity against unauthorised exploitation.

Hyderabad court grants Ad-interim injunction to protect Chiranjeevi's personality rights On September 26, 2025, the City Civil Court of Hyderabad issued an ad-interim injunction barring 33 individuals and entities from using the actor’s name, image, voice, or likeness—explicitly including his stage titles “Mega Star,” “Chiru,” and “Annayya”—without his permission.

The injunction came after Chiranjeevi observed that his persona was being misused across various platforms, including the internet, merchandise, and even AI-generated content. Given his four-decade-long career, which has earned him national honours like the Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan, the court recognised that such unauthorised use could significantly damage both his reputation and financial interests.

Read the press note here:

The court clarified that any illegal exploitation of Chiranjeevi’s identity, particularly on digital and AI platforms, constitutes misrepresentation and infringement. The order currently restrains the 33 named defendants from leveraging any aspect of his persona for personal gain or commercial purposes. It also warns that television networks, digital platforms, and media organisations found using Chiranjeevi’s image or name to boost viewership or revenue may face strict civil and criminal consequences.

When will the next hearing regarding this matter be held? The court has scheduled the next hearing on the matter for October 27, 2025, signalling continued judicial oversight of the injunction.

On October 11, 2025, Chiranjeevi personally met with Hyderabad Police Commissioner Mr. Sajjanar, presenting him with a copy of the court order. During their discussion, both parties highlighted the urgent need for stricter legislation to prevent the rising misuse of celebrity identities, particularly in the era of AI-generated content.

