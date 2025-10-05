Chiranjeevi, Venkatesh, Jackie Shroff and others come together for their '80s Reunion'

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 5 (ANI): Megastar Chiranjeevi reunited with veterans of the film industry for their long-cherished tradition. Taking to his Instagram handle, Chiranjeevi shared pictures from the reunion, including the likes of Jackie Shroff, Venkatesh, Ramya Krishnan, and Revathy, among others.

In a heartwarming message, Chiranjeevi paid tribute to the bond between friends, something they have shared for several decades now.

"Every reunion with my beloved friends from the 80s is a walk down memory lane, filled with laughter, warmth, and the same unbreakable bond we've shared for decades. So many beautiful memories, and yet every meet feels as fresh as the first! #80sStarsReunion," he wrote in the caption.

Revathy also shared the pictures on her Instagram handle and gave a shoutout to the "Class of the 80s".

"An evening meeting friends we otherwise hardly meet... people we have worked with... the only group that meets over 12years... thanks to Lissy, Hasini, Poornima, Rajkumar and Khushbu who tirelessly work towards an evening where just being together is happiness," she wrote.

The pictures left fans nostalgic, as many appeared excited to see the stars together. One wrote, "All of my favourite people, I grew up watching on the big screens!!" while another added, "All of my faves from the best era of Kollywood!"

Present at this year's "80s reunion" were Chiranjeevi, Jackie Shroff, Venkatesh, Sarathkumar, Ramya Krishnan, Jayasudha, Meena Sagar, Suhasini, and Jayaram.