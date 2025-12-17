Chitrangada Singh believes she was destined to be part of ‘Raat Akeli Hai’ franchise

Mumbai, Dec 17 (PTI) Actor Chitrangada Singh believes she was destined to be a part of "Raat Akeli Hai" film franchise as she missed the chance to do a special song in the first part of the movie only to be cast in a pivotal role in the sequel.

The crime thriller franchise began with the 2020 acclaimed movie, “Raat Akeli Hai”, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead as an honest police officer, Jatil Yadav solving a murder mystery of a politician. It is helmed by Honey Trehan.

“When I saw the first one (‘Raat Akeli Hai’), I liked it a lot. I love courtroom dramas because there are slow reveals, I also love thrillers, mysteries and I think they are amazing. Especially the narrative, the narration style is something that I love.

"I love it when the director is milking every moment, every character, and every emotion. And all of that was all there in the first film. I had messaged Honey at that time saying, ‘I’ve loved it’. He had asked me to do a special song for ‘Raat Akeli Hai’, but that didn't happen,” Singh told PTI in an interview.

“Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders” revolves around the members of the Bansal family, who are found murdered, and inspector Jatil Yadav tries to uncover a trail of greed, betrayal and secrets tied to a deadly conspiracy. Singh is in a key role in the movie, which will debut on December 19 on Netflix.

“It was a big yes. So, when he messaged me, I was shooting ‘Housefull 5’ at that time, and Honey said, ‘What are you doing in January- February?’ I said, ‘I’m going to shoot with you’. So, to work with him, be part of this world (was amazing)... It's destiny,” she said.