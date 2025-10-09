Chitrangada Singh opens up on working with Salman Khan: ‘Not just women, he looks after everyone on sets’

Actor Chitrangada Singh is keeping herself busy with her upcoming film, Battle of Galwan, with superstar Salman Khan. Between her schedule, she managed to sneak in time to attend the Diwali decor launch at Phoenix Marketcity, Mumbai, where she had a quick chat with Livemint.

Talking about the decor at the venue, she shared her first impression, “It's very grand and majestic. It gets you surprised. It shows that a lot of effort the administration has put into making it grand for everyone who comes to shop.”

Chitrangada Singh reveals her Diwali plans When asked about her Diwali plans, Chitrangada Singh picked what's more important to her- to head back home in Delhi or attend celeb parties in Mumbai. She told us, “I do both. Yes, I will be going to a few (parties). Also, it's about relationships and not just networking. There are some people you want to go and be with because there's a relationship, you've worked together. So I do, and just before Diwali, I quickly run back to Delhi because for me, Diwali is all about being with family. It just doesn't feel complete without that.”

Battle of Galwan update The frenzy around Singh's upcoming Battle of Galwan is at its peak. In the film, she is set to star opposite Salman Khan for the first time. Recently, the team wrapped up their Ladakh shoot schedule. So what's next?

Chitrangada Singh shared a film update: “We are going to start the next schedule now. In fact, there is a song that is going to get shot in a few days. We have shot a little bit in Leh, but most (of it) is left. Now the schedule is going to be much longer.”

Chitrangada Singh on working with Salman Khan Speaking of her co-star Salman Khan, Singh shared all things about him.

She said, “It has been great working with Salman.”

Many celebrities previously talked about Khan being extra careful and respectful around women on sets.