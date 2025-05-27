Who was Choi Jung Woo? K-drama actor know for roles in City Hunter, Legend of the Blue Sea, Doctor Stranger passes away

Popular South Korean actor Choi Jung Woo, who has appeared in several hit K-Dramas such as City Hunter, Doctor Stranger, and The Legend of the Blue Sea, passed away, as confirmed by multiple Korean outlets.

Choi Jung Woo dies As per Koreaboo, he was 68.

Soompi quoted his agency, Bless ENT, confirming the loss of the veteran actor.

A representative said, “Actor Choi Jung Woo has passed away.” However, the cause of his death is yet to be disclosed. The agency speaker also added, "The exact cause of death has not yet been confirmed.”

Who was Choi Jung Woo Born in 1957, Choi Jung Woo is best known for his supporting roles in several Korean shows.

He made his debut in 1975 with the play titled, The Life of an Actor. He began his acting career in theatre and worked for companies like Shinsi.

Besides stage acting, he was also a voice actor who showcased a wide range of talent.

He starred in several K-Dramas, including God’s Quiz, Two Cops, Public Enemy 2, Sympathy for Lady Vengeance, The Chaser, Brilliant Legacy, Prosecutor Princess, Gumiho: Tale of the Fox’s Child, Midas, My Daughter Seo Young, Master’s Sun, Call It Love, Tyrant, Who Is She! and The Tale of Lady Ok.

He rose to fame for starring in K-dramas like Lee Min Ho's City Hunter and The Legend Of The Blue Sea. He was also a part of So Ji Sub and Gong Hy Jin's Master’s Sun and Lee Jong Suk-starrer Doctor Stranger.

Choi Jung Woo's funeral Meanwhile, Choi Jung Woo's funeral will take place at the Gimpo Woori Hospital Funeral Home. The procession is scheduled for 10 a.m. on May 29.