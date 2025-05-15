Chris Brown arrested in Manchester over alleged bottle attack on music producer in 2023

American rapper and R&B star Chris Brown was arrested in the early hours of Thursday morning (May 15) at The Lowry Hotel in Salford, Manchester, in connection with an alleged assault on a music producer at a London nightclub in 2023.

The 36-year-old musician, who arrived in the UK just hours earlier on a private jet, was detained by Metropolitan Police officers after they travelled from London to Manchester upon learning of his presence.

Brown was taken into custody on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

Alleged attack in Mayfair The incident in question occurred in February 2023 at Tape nightclub, a popular venue in Mayfair, Central London. Music producer Abe Diaw has accused Brown of striking him over the head with a bottle and then punching and kicking him.

Diaw was hospitalised and later discharged with injuries that required the use of crutches. He has since filed a civil lawsuit against Brown, seeking $16 million (£12 million) in damages for the alleged assault and its aftermath.

World Tour at risk The US rapper Brown's arrest comes just three weeks before the start of his Breezy Bowl XX world tour, a major celebration of his 20-year career. The tour includes UK performances in Manchester, Cardiff, London, Birmingham, Glasgow, and Dublin, with the opening show scheduled at Co-op Live in Manchester.