Chris Brown released on £5 million bail by London court in assault case

Grammy-winning singer Chris Brown has been released on a 5 million-pound ($6.7 million) bail on Wednesday by a court in London. He was charged with inflicting an "unprovoked attack" in a nightclub in 2023.

Chris Brown released in assault case The US singer, who has not yet entered a plea in the case, will now be allowed to proceed with his upcoming world tour. The tour will start next month under the conditions of his bail.

The 36-year-old was arrested last week and charged with grievous bodily harm. He alleged attacked a music producer with a tequila bottle at Tape nightclub in London’s Mayfair.

However, Brown did not appear in person at Wednesday’s hearing at Southwark Crown Court, where the judge ordered him to pay a £5 million security to secure his bail.

Chris Brown's assault case The security fee serves as a financial guarantee to ensure that a defendant returns to court. If Chris Brown breaches any of his bail conditions, he could be required to forfeit the full amount.

Brown had been in custody since his arrest in Salford last Thursday. He was initially denied bail at a Friday hearing.

However, his bail was granted on Wednesday, with the court ordering him to pay £4 million immediately with an additional fee of £1 million within seven days.

Brown is scheduled to begin his world tour in Amsterdam on 8 June. He is set to perform in Manchester, London, Cardiff, Birmingham, and Glasgow throughout June and July.

Chris Brown is due back in court on 20 June, between scheduled performances at Cardiff's Principality Stadium and London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

However, at Wednesday’s hearing, Judge Tony Baumgartner mentioned that Brown must surrender his passport when not touring.

Besides this, other bail conditions include residing at a court-approved address, avoiding any contact with the alleged victim, refraining from visiting the same nightclub, and not applying for new international travel documents.

Brown will next appear in the court alongside his co-defendant, Omololu Akinlolu, a 38-year-old known by the stage name HoodyBaby.