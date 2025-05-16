Chris Brown to remain in custody until June over 2023 London nightclub attack; Breezy Bowl tour in limbo

Chris Brown has been remanded in custody by a UK court following allegations that he attacked a music producer with a bottle in a central London nightclub.

The 36-year-old American R&B singer, known for chart-topping hits was arrested in the early hours of Thursday (May 15) morning at the Lowry Hotel in Salford. He had just arrived in the country ahead of his upcoming UK tour.

Chris Brown remanded in custody The Under the Influence hitmaker was arrested and has been remanded in custody. The incident in question allegedly took place at Tape, an exclusive nightclub in Hanover Square, London, on February 19, 2023.

Prosecutor Hannah Nicholls told the court that the alleged victim, music producer Abe Diaw, was standing at the club’s bar when Brown launched an “unprovoked attack,” striking him multiple times with a bottle. The injuries are said to amount to grievous bodily harm.

Chris Brown, a two-time Grammy winner and former partner of pop star Rihanna, is now facing serious legal proceedings in the UK. He has not yet entered a plea.

His arrest comes just weeks before he is scheduled to headline venues across the country on his Breezy Bowl XX tour. Dates include performances at Co-op Live in Manchester, the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, Villa Park in Birmingham, and Hampden Park in Glasgow.

It remains unclear whether the tour will proceed as planned. Fans and promoters alike now face uncertainty as the legal process unfolds.