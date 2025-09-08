Chris Evans debuts new look with clean shave and bulked-up frame. Fans say 'Steve Rogers is back'

Chris Evans made an appearance at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) 2025 to promote his upcoming film ‘Sacrifice’, in which he stars alongside Anya Taylor-Joy. However, it wasn’t just the film that drew attention.

Evans walked the red carpet wearing a dark grey shirt, black trousers, classic black dress shoes, and glasses. What stood out to many fans was his clean-shaven look and noticeably muscular build, similar to how he appeared during his time playing Steve Rogers (Captain America) in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

This combination of appearance, style, and physical condition quickly led to speculation online that the actor may be preparing to reprise his role as Captain America in a future Marvel film—possibly ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ or ‘Secret Wars’.

Fans take notice on social media Following his appearance, fans began sharing observations and theories on social media platforms, with many pointing out how closely Evans resembled his former Marvel character. But not everyone is excited about his speculated return.

One person wrote, “Since everyone is talking about it, and as someone who was very close to him sitting in the front row, yeah, Chris Evans is back for Doomsday/Secret Wars. He was jacked in real life, like, shockingly so. People around me in the audience were gagged [sic].”

A second person commented, "rdj and chris evans returning to the mcu to take care of the mess that is the multiverse saga. [sic]"

"Chris Evans arrived to his new movie premiere appearing to be back in Captain America shape. He is rumored to return in Avengers: Doomsday [sic]," wrote a third person.

A fourth user wrote, “chris evans is currently clean shaven looks in the best shape is wearing glasses and has the captain america haircut [sic].”

Another fan theorised on Instagram and wrote, “I’m hoping he’ll make an appearance as Captain Hydra instead because he’s so good as a villain [sic].”

So is Chris returning as Steve Rogers? At this time, neither Marvel Studios nor Chris Evans has confirmed any involvement in upcoming MCU projects. Evans has previously said he was open to returning only if the story made sense and added something meaningful to the character's arc.

Fans are theorising various ways in which Evans can come back as Steve Rogers. Since Robert Downey Jr will be coming back Doctor Doom, people are believing that this entire screenplay can be set in a universe. As a result of which, Steve Rogers can still be alive and kicking.