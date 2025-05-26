Chris Evans skipped Cannes Film Festival 2025? Why Captain America actor missed premiere of new movie 'Honey Don't'

Chris Evans starrer comedy-mystery 'Honey Don't' premiered at the Cannes Film Festival 2025 on May 23 but to the surprise of Captain America fans, the actor was nowhere to be seen. The 43-year-old actor skipped the debut of his upcoming film to celebrate his mom Lisa's 70th birthday.

Advertisement

In a social media post on Instagram, the actor wrote, “I wish I could've been with my incredible cast and filmmakers at Cannes, but it was my mother's 70th birthday and there are some things you just can't miss!”

Also Read | Jury President Juliette Binoche on why It was just an Accident won Palme dOr at Cannes 2025

Avengers Endgame actor gave a warm shoutout to Honey Don't team and posted a photo of the cast and crew on the Cannes red carpet with the caption “Congrats everyone!!”

Chris Evans skipped the Cannes premiere of his film 'Honey Don't' due to a personal reason.

Advertisement

Starring Margaret Qualley and Aubrey Plaza alongside Chris Evans, the narrative revolves around a detective investigating a series of mysterious deaths and their connection to a local church. “Honey Don't! is a dark comedy about Honey O’Donahue, a small-town private investigator, who delves into a series of strange deaths tied to a mysterious church,” the trailer's description states.

The film was honoured an impressive six-minute standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival while its stellar cast witnessed the grand event except for one of the world's highest paid actors - Chris Evans.

Ethan Coen directorial movie features an ensemble cast, including Charlie Day, Gabby Beans, Talia Ryder and Billy Eichner in supporting roles, among others. Produced under the banners Focus Features and Working Title Films, the one hour thirty minutes movie is scheduled for August 22 theatrical release in United States and Canada.

Advertisement

Watch Honey Don't trailer here:

The Midnight screening of Honey Don't took place at Grand Théâtre Lumière in convention centre Palais des Festivals et des Congrès. “Thank you all so much. That's so gratifying. We're so happy you liked the movie,” the director said while expressing gratitude over the reception.