Christmas 2025 OTT watchlist: 10 must-watch films from The Holiday to Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat

Christmas is the perfect time to relax, binge-watch, and enjoy heartwarming stories with loved ones. This year, streaming platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and ZEE5 have curated a range of festive films for every mood - romance, comedy, family adventures, and thrilling holiday action.

1. Love Hard (Netflix) If you want to start the holiday season with something light and funny, Love Hard, a modern Christmas rom-com about online dating, is great for enjoying the festive vibes.

2. Last Christmas (Prime Video) For the fans of emotional love, Last Christmas will take you to a magical world. A story set in London, inspired by George Michael’s music, it is a blend of romance, heartbreak, and holiday magic, which would be perfect for the cozy time of the year.

3. The Holiday (Netflix/Prime Video) The Holiday is a classic rom-com, where two women swap homes for Christmas, discovering love across snowy England and sunny Los Angeles. The film will take you on different adventures. This is a must-watch for your winter holiday.

4. Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat (ZEE5 – Dec 26, 2025) Get ready to witness one of the biggest love stories of the year. A Hindi romantic drama featuring Harshavardhan Rane, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is ideal for viewers who enjoy heartfelt romance and dramatic storytelling.

5. Noelle (JioHotstar) If your holiday plans are to chill at home, then Noelle, a family-friendly Christmas fantasy, is the perfect choice to watch with everyone. This film is about discovering confidence and enjoying the holiday spirit, making it a must-watch.

6. A Boy Called Christmas (Netflix) This holiday season, follow young Nikolas on a magical journey to find a hidden village of elves. A Boy Called Christmas is a heartwarming adventure film for the whole family.

7. Klaus (Netflix) A must-watch for animation lovers, Klaus is about a lonely postman and a reclusive toymaker. This warm, uplifting film is perfect for viewers of all ages.

8. Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey (Netflix) Make your Christmas season more special by adding Jingle Jaggle to your list. A musical fantasy about hope, family, and second chances, Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey is filled with vibrant songs and colorful storytelling that will make your holiday even more exciting.

9. Red One (Prime Video) Christmas is all about excitement and surprise, and Red One is an action movie that packs some holiday fun with Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans. The duo is on a mission to save Christmas after Santa is kidnapped.

Also Read | Chris Evans officially returns as Steve Rogers as Avengers: Doomsday

10. Love Actually (Prime Video) This holiday season, love is indeed in the air. Follow eight couples navigating love and relationships in the magical days leading up to Christmas in London. Love Actually must be on your binge-watch list.