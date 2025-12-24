Christmas 2025: Tu Meri Main Tera, Vrusshabha, Sirai and more films releasing in theatres on December 25

2025 is about to end but there's no dearth of entertainment. From Bollywood rom-com Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri to Mohanlal's pan-India release Vrusshabha, several movies are all set to hit the big screen on 25 December, 2025. Regional films including Telugu sports drama Champion, Tamil crime drama Sirai and more, will also release in theatre. Check out the full list of films releasing in theatres on Christmas 2025.

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri

Plot: Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri revolves around Ray and Rumi who meet during holiday and fall in love despite being completely opposites. However, reality hits them as they return home. The story explores the complexities of modern commitment and questions several societal beliefs.

Cast: Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday

Vrusshabha

Plot: Led by Mohanlal, Vrusshabha follows the story of a father-don duo, exploring their links from past lives. While Mohanlal plays the father, actor Samarjit Lankesh will be seen as his onscreen son.

Cast: Mohanlal, Samarjit Lankesh, Nayan Sarika, Ragini Dwivedi, Ajay and Neha Saxena

Sirai

Plot: Sirai follows the story of a cop who escorts a prisoner during a transfer from Vellore prison to Sivagangai court. Their journey lead to an unexpected interaction between them.

Cast: Vikram Prabhu, LK Akshay Kumar, Anishma Anilkumar, Ananda Thambirajah

Retta Thala

Plot: Retta Thala is a love story revolving around the romance between Kaali and Anthre. Adding a layer to the story, Arun Vijay is said to star in dual roles. The action thriller unfolds around the high-stakes turns and surprises.

Cast: Arun Vijay, Siddhi

Dhandoraa

Plot: Dhandoraa is a satire exploring rituals and social customs in a rural setting. Set in a village, the film explores the intertwined lives of people from different walks of life, including a powerful sarpanch to a young couple and a prostitute, revealing their realities, contradictions, and struggles.

Cast: Shivaji, Navdeep, Nandu, Bindu Madhavi, Ravi Krishna, Manika, Mounika Reddy, Raadhya, Muralidhar Goud

Champion

Plot: Set in pre-Independence Secunderabad, Champion follows the journey of a gifted footballer whose life takes a different turn as he faces personal and societal challenges. Against the backdrop of British rule, the period drama uses football as its central theme.

