Christopher Nolan, Matt Damon, Tom Holland to visit India for grand premiere of The Odyssey; Check when and where

Hollywood filmmaker Christopher Nolan is all set to come to India. The Oscar winner will be visiting Mumbai for the grand premiere of his upcoming mythological period epic, The Odyssey. It will be the first Christopher Nolan film to ever premiere in India.
On Wednesday, Universal Pictures International officially announced that Christopher Nolan's film will be screened in Mumbai as part of The Odyssey’s global promotional tour. Joining Nolan, producer Emma Thomas and stars Matt Damon and Tom Holland will also be reaching India for the much-awaited event.
Apart from Mumbai, the special premieres will also be taking place in other parts of the world, including London, Paris, and New York.
According to the makers, Christopher Nolan will be in India for the premiere of The Odyssey in July. It will be held at PVR Icon IMAX at the Phoenix Palladium Mall in Mumbai. A date is yet to be announced.
“The visit marks a landmark moment for both the film and the Indian entertainment industry, bringing together one of cinema's most celebrated filmmakers and an acclaimed cast for a historic premiere event in the country,” read the official press note for the announcement.
Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.<br><br> With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.<br><br> Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.<br><br> Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.<br><br> Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.
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