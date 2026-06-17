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Christopher Nolan, Matt Damon, Tom Holland to visit India for grand premiere of The Odyssey; Check when and where

Christopher Nolan to visit India for the first ever premiere of his film, The Odyssey. He will be joined by Matt Damon, Tom Holland and others. Here's what we know so far.

Sneha Biswas
Published17 Jun 2026, 10:48 AM IST
Christopher Nolan, left, and Emma Thomas at the Oscars 2024.
Christopher Nolan, left, and Emma Thomas at the Oscars 2024.(Ashley Landis/Invision/AP)
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Hollywood filmmaker Christopher Nolan is all set to come to India. The Oscar winner will be visiting Mumbai for the grand premiere of his upcoming mythological period epic, The Odyssey. It will be the first Christopher Nolan film to ever premiere in India.

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Christopher Nolan in India

On Wednesday, Universal Pictures International officially announced that Christopher Nolan's film will be screened in Mumbai as part of The Odyssey’s global promotional tour. Joining Nolan, producer Emma Thomas and stars Matt Damon and Tom Holland will also be reaching India for the much-awaited event.

Apart from Mumbai, the special premieres will also be taking place in other parts of the world, including London, Paris, and New York.

The Odyssey premiere in India: When and where

According to the makers, Christopher Nolan will be in India for the premiere of The Odyssey in July. It will be held at PVR Icon IMAX at the Phoenix Palladium Mall in Mumbai. A date is yet to be announced.

“The visit marks a landmark moment for both the film and the Indian entertainment industry, bringing together one of cinema's most celebrated filmmakers and an acclaimed cast for a historic premiere event in the country,” read the official press note for the announcement.

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About the Author

Sneha Biswas

Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More

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