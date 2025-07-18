Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’ sells out Imax 70MM screenings a year in advance, resale prices hit $400

In an unprecedented display of anticipation, Christopher Nolan’s upcoming epic ‘The Odyssey’ has sold out nearly all of its Imax 70mm preview screenings a full year before its scheduled release.

The film, a reimagining of Homer’s legendary tale, will feature Matt Damon as Odysseus and is being shot entirely on Imax film cameras — a historic first for a commercial feature.

At midnight Eastern Time on Thursday, Imax officially announced the early ticket release via its social media channels, offering seats for a limited number of 70mm screenings at 25 to 26 select locations across North America. These screenings are scheduled for the weekend of July 17–19, 2026, with an additional preview on Thursday afternoon, July 16.

Within an hour of the announcement, approximately 95 percent of the tickets — priced at an average of $25 to $28 — had been purchased, generating around $1.5 million in advance sales. Industry sources report that demand quickly outstripped supply, leading to a secondary market surge with some tickets being resold for as much as $300 to $400 on platforms like eBay.

This marks the first known instance in cinema history where tickets have been made available an entire year ahead of a film’s release. The fervour reflects Nolan’s dedicated fanbase and the lingering impact of his 2023 Oscar-winning success ‘Oppenheimer’, which performed exceptionally well in Imax cinemas.

With ‘The Odyssey’, Nolan continues his tradition of blending technical innovation with narrative ambition, and early sales suggest audiences are eager to witness his latest vision on the grandest screen possible.

More about the film Apart from Matt Damon, the film will also feature a huge ensemble cast including Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong'o, and Jon Bernthal.