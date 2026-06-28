Christopher Nolan says Hollywood's biggest mistake is playing it safe: 'Audience is looking for something new'

Christopher Nolan has criticised Hollywood's growing tendency toward rish aversion, arguing that the film industry's biggest mistake is attempting to play it safe with mainstream productions rather than pursuing original and ambitious storytelling.

Christopher Nolan on the need of Hollywood studios to take creative risks The Oscar-winning filmmaker said Hollywood has grown too cautious, arguing that the real mistake is relying on formula instead of backing original, ambitious storytelling.

In an interview with The New York Times, Nolan, well-known for directing Oppenheimer, The Batman Trilogy, Inception, said that cinema has always rewarded bold ideas and filmmakers who are willing to challenge expectations.

“If you’re really interested in movies and the history of movies, the one thing you see absolutely is that you have to take risks to succeed. The biggest risk of all is to play it safe,” Nolan said. “That’s what, consistently in mainstream movies, doesn’t work. The audience is looking for something new.”

His remarks arrive at a time when studios continue to lean heavily on sequels, franchises, and familiar intellectual property, even as production budgets rise and streaming competition grows sharper. Nolan, whose films have earned billions worldwide while often embracing unusual narratives and big-scale ideas, argued that originality itself can be a filmmaker's edge.

He pointed to his 2000 breakthrough thriller Memento as proof that taking a gamble can pay off. The film, told in reverse chronological order, was seen as a tough sell when he first developed it.

Nolan recalled discussing the project with his wife and producing partner, Emma Thomas, who understood both the promise and the danger of such an unusual structure.

“I was able to say to her: ‘No, I can do this.’ There are a lot of filmmakers who can do it in a more straightforward way. Actually having something new to bring to the table mitigates the risk, it gives you a way to distinguish yourself.”

Still, Nolan admitted that winning over industry gatekeepers was far harder than winning over audiences.

“Then we tried to sell it to people who didn’t get it, so she was completely right,” Nolan said. “But eventually it got to an audience and the audience appreciated that. The risk is the intermediaries — the financiers, the studio. If you can get to the audience — I mean, I’m not making any predictions for ['The Odyssey'], but in the past we’ve been well rewarded for having faith in the audience.”

These comments carry extra weight given Nolan's own career. Since Memento, the British-American filmmaker has become one of Hollywood's most successful and respected directors, know for blending spectacle with intricate storytelling. His most recent film, Oppenheimer, won seven Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Director, and earned nearly $1 billion worldwide.

More about Nolan's The Odyssey Nolan is now all set to release his upcoming film The Odyssey, his adaptation of Homer's ancient Greek epic poem, which is expected to be one of the most ambitious films of his career. The original test by Homer follows Odysseus's long and dangerous journey home after the Trojan War, mixing adventure, hardship, temptation and homecoming into one of literature's most enduring stories.