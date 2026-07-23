Christopher Nolan says The Odyssey has reignited his interest in making horror film

Los Angeles [US], July 22 (ANI): Acclaimed filmmaker Christopher Nolan has said his latest epic, 'The Odyssey', has renewed his interest in exploring the horror genre, though he stressed that he would only take on such a project if he finds the right story, according to People.

Nolan, whose adaptation of Homer's epic is currently playing in theatres, told The Hollywood Reporter that the horror sequences in 'The Odyssey' have left him eager to delve deeper into the genre.

"They don't need to beg me to tell a horror story anymore. Just buy a ticket," Nolan joked, referring to the film's chilling moments, including Odysseus' encounters with the Cyclops and the witch Circe.

Speaking about the possibility of directing a full-fledged horror film, Nolan said, "It very much whets my appetite for more. But I've always believed that horror as a genre has to be approached very carefully from a conceptual point of view. In other words, you have to have an amazing idea."

He added, "When you go see a film like 'Obsession', that's an amazing idea. That movie works like..... It's not about the technical side. It's not about what technical itches I would have to scratch. It's about story. So I'm always looking."

This is not the first time the Oscar-winning filmmaker has spoken about his admiration for horror. During an earlier appearance on podcast, Nolan admitted that while he has long wanted to make a horror movie, he has yet to find the right concept.

"I've never clicked with a particular idea or concept that worked for me," he said, adding, "I love the genre."

"Of all genres, it's the most visceral. Where the direct response to the audience is the most important. That is to say, you're trying to make people literally feel something in their bones about what's going on on-screen," he said, according to People.

Nolan also revealed that he frequently watches horror films in theatres with his four children and has been impressed by the creative risks filmmakers take, particularly in the opening 30 to 45 minutes of many horror movies.

Meanwhile, actress Samantha Morton, who portrays the witch Circe in 'The Odyssey', praised Nolan's commitment to practical filmmaking. She said the sequence in which Circe transforms Odysseus' men into pigs was achieved entirely with practical effects.