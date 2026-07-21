Christopher Nolan was once rejected by a film school. Now he has a $250 million epic, The Odyssey

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, an adaptation of Homer’s nearly 3,000-year-old epic, witnessed a massive triumph on its opening weekend, raking in $262.1 million and surpassing the debut of his previous colossal hit, Oppenheimer.

Though Nolan is widely revered as the visionary behind Inception, Interstellar, and The Dark Knight trilogy, there was a time when he was deemed untalented by film school admissions, according to Fortune.

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Non-traditional path to greatness Growing up in London, Nolan’s passion for cinema sparked early as he crafted short videos using action figures.

Speaking with The Telegraph, he noted that by age 10 or 11, “I knew I wanted to make films.” Yet when he attempted to enter the industry through traditional academic routes, he was rejected.

“It’s not that I didn’t want to go to film school, it’s that film school didn’t want me,” Nolan admitted in 2017. “In the end, I don’t think I was cut out for film school.”

Rather than giving up, Nolan shifted gears to study English literature at University College London. This pivot is largely credited with refining his screenwriting abilities and deepening his grasp of language and metaphor. It also forged his unyielding perspective on failure.

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“If the film doesn’t work, it’s my fault,” he shared with The Guardian in 2005. “If I fail, I fail on my own terms.”

Also Read | The Odyssey proves why India urgently needs an IMAX 70mm screen

Enduring pressure of success Today, the 55-year-old director sits at the pinnacle of Hollywood. He boasts an estimated net worth of $250 million and recently took home his first Best Director and Best Picture Academy Awards for his 2024 masterpiece, Oppenheimer.

However, past success doesn't ease the anxiety of a new release. After investing $250 million to shoot The Odyssey in IMAX and directing a powerhouse cast featuring Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, and Tom Holland, Nolan admitted the pressure remains overwhelming.

“It never gets any easier, and it’s absolutely terrifying,” he confessed on The Daily Show just before The Odyssey hit theatres. “For me, a film is not finished until the audience tells you what it is. I’m so nervous but excited to open the film, and then we’ll take a breath.”

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Audiences have clearly embraced it; beyond breaking box office records, The Odyssey secured a stellar 95% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Also Read | Why Christopher Nolan inspires such devotion—and contempt

Unconventional legends Nolan joins an elite club of blockbuster directors whose careers flourished outside standard industry pipelines.

James Cameron The billionaire director of Titanic and Avatar also bypassed a formal film education. Cameron dropped out of Fullerton College, where he was briefly studying physics, to self-teach filmmaking and visual effects while supporting himself as a truck driver and janitor.

“I was completely an autodidact,” he told The New York Times. “I just went to USC and studied on my own time. I wasn’t enrolled. I just snuck in, went to the library and studied it all.”

This relentless DIY mentality remains central to his creative process today.

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“I’m attracted, in case you haven’t noticed, by things I don’t know how to do,” Cameron shared with CBS News. “Because you grow and you learn. If I’m still making movies when I got an oxygen tube up my nose and I’m 87 or whatever, should I be that lucky, I want to still be doing things I don’t know how to do.”

Steven Spielberg Similarly, Spielberg believes that successful careers rarely follow a rigid script. Before amassing his $7.1 billion fortune, the mastermind behind Jurassic Park and Indiana Jones funded his early projects through odd jobs—such as whitewashing citrus trees—until he finally caught the eye of Hollywood executives.

Addressing the Academy of Achievement in 2006, Spielberg urged others to stay open to life's subtle, unexpected callings rather than clinging to a predetermined plan.

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“You have to every day of your lives be ready to hear what whispers in your ear; it very rarely shouts,” Spielberg advised.

“And if you can listen to the whisper, and if it tickles your heart, and it’s something you think you want to do for the rest of your life, then that is going to be what you do for the rest of your life, and we will benefit from everything you do.”

About the Author Arshdeep Kaur Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjac...Read More ✕ Arshdeep Kaur Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjacent trending stories for digital audience. With five years in the newsroom, she strives to balance the speed and rigor of fast‑moving news cycles and longer, context‑rich explainers.



Before joining LiveMint, Arshdeep served as a Senior Sub‑Editor at Business Standard and earlier as a Sub‑Editor at Asian News International (ANI). Her experience spans live news flows, enterprise features, and multi‑platform packaging.



At Mint, she regularly writes explainers, quick takes, and visuals‑led stories that are optimized for search and social, while maintaining the publication’s standards for accuracy and clarity. She collaborates closely with editors and the audience team to frame angles that resonate with readers in India and abroad, and to translate complex developments into accessible, high‑impact journalism.



Arshdeep's academic training underpins her interest towards policy and markets. She earned an MA in Economics from Panjab University and holds a Post‑Graduate Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the India Today Media Institute (ITMI). This blend of economics and broadcast storytelling informs her coverage of public policy, elections, macro themes, and the consumer‑internet zeitgeist.



Arshdeep is based in New Delhi, where she tracks breaking developments and longer‑horizon storylines that shape public discourse.