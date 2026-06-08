Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey opens IMAX advance bookings in India before global release

Indian fans of acclaimed filmmaker Christopher Nolan are among the first audiences in the world to gain access to advance IMAX bookings for The Odyssey, the director's upcoming mythological action epic scheduled for release on July 17, 2026.
Advance ticket sales for the film's IMAX screenings opened across India on June 8, marking a significant milestone for both the filmmaker's devoted fan base and the country's growing importance in the global theatrical marketplace. The move allows Indian audiences to secure seats more than a month before the film's worldwide debut.
The Odyssey is being positioned as a landmark cinematic achievement. According to the filmmakers, it is the first feature film in history to be shot entirely using IMAX cameras, made possible through newly developed IMAX film technology.
Based on the ancient Greek epic attributed to Homer, the film chronicles the journey of Odysseus, King of Ithaca, as he attempts to return home following the fall of Troy.
The adaptation features a star-studded ensemble led by Matt Damon as Odysseus, alongside Tom Holland as Telemachus and Anne Hathaway as Penelope. The cast also includes Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, Charlize Theron and Jon Bernthal.
Speaking about the opening of bookings in India, Denzil Dias, Vice President and Managing Director, Warner Bros. Discovery India, highlighted the significance of the event.
"The Odyssey is the first film in cinema history to be shot entirely on IMAX cameras, a milestone Christopher Nolan spent nearly twenty years working toward. On June 8, for the first time in India, Nolan fans will be amongst the first in the world to be able to book their favorite seats alongside their fellow Christopher Nolan fans around the world. For Nolan fans in India, this is a moment worth marking. For the first time, they book their seats alongside the rest of the world, for the first film in history made entirely on IMAX cameras."
Written and directed by Nolan, the film has been produced by Emma Thomas and Christopher Nolan under the Syncopy banner. The film will be distributed in India by Warner Bros. Discovery on behalf of Universal Pictures India.
Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay. <br> She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis. <br> Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent. <br> Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.