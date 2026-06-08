Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey opens IMAX advance bookings in India before global release

Indian fans of acclaimed filmmaker Christopher Nolan are among the first audiences in the world to gain access to advance IMAX bookings for The Odyssey, the director's upcoming mythological action epic scheduled for release on July 17, 2026.
Advance ticket sales for the film's IMAX screenings opened across India on June 8, marking a significant milestone for both the filmmaker's devoted fan base and the country's growing importance in the global theatrical marketplace. The move allows Indian audiences to secure seats more than a month before the film's worldwide debut.
The Odyssey is being positioned as a landmark cinematic achievement. According to the filmmakers, it is the first feature film in history to be shot entirely using IMAX cameras, made possible through newly developed IMAX film technology.
Based on the ancient Greek epic attributed to Homer, the film chronicles the journey of Odysseus, King of Ithaca, as he attempts to return home following the fall of Troy.
The adaptation features a star-studded ensemble led by Matt Damon as Odysseus, alongside Tom Holland as Telemachus and Anne Hathaway as Penelope. The cast also includes Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, Charlize Theron and Jon Bernthal.
Speaking about the opening of bookings in India, Denzil Dias, Vice President and Managing Director, Warner Bros. Discovery India, highlighted the significance of the event.
"The Odyssey is the first film in cinema history to be shot entirely on IMAX cameras, a milestone Christopher Nolan spent nearly twenty years working toward. On June 8, for the first time in India, Nolan fans will be amongst the first in the world to be able to book their favorite seats alongside their fellow Christopher Nolan fans around the world. For Nolan fans in India, this is a moment worth marking. For the first time, they book their seats alongside the rest of the world, for the first film in history made entirely on IMAX cameras."
Written and directed by Nolan, the film has been produced by Emma Thomas and Christopher Nolan under the Syncopy banner. The film will be distributed in India by Warner Bros. Discovery on behalf of Universal Pictures India.