Christopher Reeves son Will Reeve marries Amanda Dubin in Miami

Washington DC [US], January 20 (ANI): ABC News correspondent Will Reeve, the son of late Hollywood actor Christopher Reeve and Dana Reeve, married event planner Amanda Dubin in a private ceremony held in Miami on January 17, according to People.

The wedding was attended by close family members, friends and several of Reeve's colleagues from ABC News. Good Morning America co-host Robin Roberts shared a photograph from the celebrations on social media, featuring herself with wife Amber Laign, as she marked the occasion and congratulated the couple. GMA contributor Lara Spencer also posted moments from the wedding, describing it as a joyful celebration of the couple's love.

Good Morning America cohost Robin Roberts posted a photo of herself and wife Amber Laign dressed up for the nuptials, writing in a Jan. 18 Instagram Stories post, "Ready to celebrate Amanda & Will," according to E! News.

GMA contributor Lara Spencer also shared highlights from the shindig on social media, calling the event "a joyous day celebrating" the couple's "beautiful love story." And the bride seemed to approve, writing in a comment on Lara's post, "We love you!!," as per the outlet.

Will Reeve, 33, and Amanda Dubin, 29, had made their relationship public on social media in April 2023, sharing a photograph from Paris. The couple announced their engagement in November 2023 after Reeve proposed during what he described as a staged charity event in Manhattan. Speaking earlier about the proposal, Reeve said the idea worked as Dubin, an event planner by profession, believed she was attending a professional engagement before realising it was a surprise proposal, according to E! News.

"We walk in and she's like, 'Oh, it's beautiful!' And Amanda starts taking video of the event because she's an event planner, so she's getting inspiration," Will explained during an appearance on Live With Kelly and Mark in February. "I go, 'You're going to have to put your phone down now.' And she goes, 'Oh my God!' And then she knew what was happening," as quoted by E! News.

Will Reeve is the youngest son of actor Christopher Reeve, who gained global fame for portraying Superman in the 1978 film and its subsequent sequels. Christopher Reeve passed away in 2004 at the age of 52 following cardiac arrest, nearly a decade after being paralysed in a horse-riding accident. His wife, Dana Reeve, died in 2006 after a battle with lung cancer.

Despite losing both parents at a young age, Reeve has often spoken about the lasting influence they have had on his life. In earlier interviews, he has said that speaking about his parents helps him feel connected to them and that he remains proud to carry forward their legacy.