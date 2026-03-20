Chuck Norris death: Akshay Kumar, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu pay tribute to Hollywood icon

The death of Chuck Norris at the age of 86 has sparked a wave of reactions across social media, with tributes pouring in from public figures and fans around the world.
Norris, a martial arts champion who became a global action star and led the popular television series Walker, Texas Ranger, was widely regarded as a cultural icon whose influence stretched far beyond cinema.
Among those paying tribute was Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who shared a personal message remembering Norris not just as a performer but as a friend. “Sara and I were deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Chuck Norris, a great friend of Israel and a close personal friend. Chuck brought martial arts and the warmth of his character to millions around the world. May his memory be a blessing (sic),” he wrote.
Indian actor Akshay Kumar also reflected on Norris’s impact, especially on his own journey as a martial artist. “Growing up as a martial artist, watching Chuck Norris in Way of the Dragon, Missing in Action and many more wasn’t just entertainment…it was education. The discipline, strength, and that effortless command he brought on screen stayed with me. Grateful for the inspiration that shaped a part of me. 🙏 (sic),” Kumar posted.
Fans, meanwhile, took to social media to share a mix of heartfelt tributes and the kind of humour long associated with Norris’s larger-than-life persona. One user referenced his pop culture legacy with a tongue-in-cheek message: “I’ll always remember Chuck Norris as the man who changed the course of dodgeball history… RIP. 🙏 (sic).”
Another fan captured the disbelief many felt at the news, writing: “Chuck Norris has left us. An icon is gone… What do you mean this guy is gone? How? Isn’t he invincible? I’ll miss his work dearly. ‘26 really needs to chill (sic)."
For decades, Norris occupied a unique place in global pop culture. From his martial arts achievements to his film roles and television success, he became known for a screen presence defined by discipline, strength and quiet authority. In later years, his image also inspired countless internet jokes that portrayed him as an almost superhuman figure.
As tributes continue to pour in, it is clear that Norris’s legacy lies not only in his work on screen, but also in the lasting impression he left on audiences, fellow performers and fans worldwide.
Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay. <br> She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis. <br> Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent. <br> Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.
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