CID duo Daya-Abhijeet reunite with twist in Dayanand Shetty’s suspense thriller — Will ACP Pradyuman make a cameo?

CID’s favourite duo, Daya and Abhijeet, are set to reunite, but with a twist, in Dayanand Shetty’s upcoming film Hello Knock Knock Kaun Hai, scheduled to release on 7th November this year. Shetty and Aditya Srivastava will portray sworn enemies in the suspense thriller. Shetty also revealed whether Shivaji Satam, who played ACP Pradyuman in CID, will be part of the film or not.

When asked whether casting him and Aditya was a natural decision, Shetty told Bollywood Hungama, “Yes, as the director was clear while narrating the concept that he wanted both of us in the lead cast. However, he also made it clear that our equation would be unlike the one we have in ‘CID’. He realized that even for the audience, it would be novel to see that the thick friends of ‘CID’ are sworn enemies of each other in the film. Also, we are not playing cops.”

He further said, “As for female characters, Sonali Kulkarni was his original choice. For the other character, we considered a few actors and finally, we zeroed in on Barkha Bisht.”

Helmed by Prabal Baruah and produced by Shetty, the film's shooting “wrapped up in just 17 days", Shetty said, adding, “We shot in the bungalow, in South Mumbai and the outskirts of the city. Everything went off smoothly and perfectly, just the way we had planned.”

Will Shivaji Satam aka ACP Pradyuman make a cameo? “No. We did think of it, though. But then we realized that his character is so strong that we wouldn’t have been able to do justice. But apart from us, there’s also Zarina Wahab ji, Sahil Uppal and Liliput ji,” Shetty informed the platform.

About Hello Knock Knock Kaun Hai Being presented by Girish Wankhede and UFO Moviez as distributor, the film's story kicks off when Nikita (played by Barkha Bisht) takes in Pooja (Sonali's character), a woman escaping her abusive partner. After Pooja reveals psychic abilities and then suddenly disappears, Nikita and her boyfriend JK (played by Shetty) become trapped and face off against Andy (Aditya's character), Pooja’s partner, who harbours his own dark secrets. The plot twists repeatedly in this slick, suspenseful film, uncovering that the apparently innocent couple might actually be the ones with the most dangerous secrets.