CID on OTT: Iconic show with ACP Pradyuman, Inspector Abhijeet and Daya now streaming online; check how to watch

The Iconic TV show CID is now available on OTT giant, Netflix. On Friday, Netflix dropped the news with an official trailer on social media. New episodes are now streaming online.

CID trailer The new trailer featured lead actors Shivaji Satam, Dayanand Shetty, and Aditya Srivastava as ACP Pradyuman, Inspector Abhijeet and Inspector Daya. Back in action, they join hands to solve some toughest and most complicated crimes in Mumbai. The post read, "Iska matlab samjhe Daya? CID ab Netflix par bhi aa chuka hai (Do you know what it means? CID is now available on Netflix)."

Fans react to new CID episodes Reacting to the post, an Instagram user wrote in the comment section, "Netflix audience get ready to experience mind-boggling forensic science of Dr Salunke." "For all 90s kids CID is real OG for life," added another. "Relived that feeling when CID came back after 6 years on 21st December (heart emoji) really feeling proud to see this promo here on Netflix," also said another user.

Viewers can watch the first 18 episodes of CID Season 2 from Friday onwards. Fresh episodes will be added every Saturday and Sunday at 10 pm from February 22. The show will also continue to air on Sony Entertainment and Sony LIV app.

CID recently made a comeback after six years. On returning to TV screens, Shivaji Satam aka ACP Pradyuman in the show, said in a statement to ANI, "In this edition of the show, the Daya-Abhijeet bond, once unbreakable, has snapped and the two are standing opposite each other. The very foundation of CID is shaken, and ACP Pradyuman's world will be turned upside down. It feels surreal to return as ACP Pradyuman after six years, a character that has received so much love and we promise a thrilling ride filled with suspense and heart-stopping drama!"

