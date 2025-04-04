CID’s iconic ACP Pradyuman to exit show; here’s how Shivaji Satam’s character would ’die’

Nearly a month after the iconic TV show CID debuted on OTT with Netflix, the makers plan to bid farewell to the legendary ACP Pradyuman, played by actor Shivaji Satam.

Advertisement

According to an India Today report, ACP Pradyuman will be killed in an upcoming episode, bringing an end to the key character of the series since 1998.

How will ACP Pradyuman die? ACP Pradyuman will reportedly die in a bomb blast meant to destroy the entire CID team.

India Today report, citing a source close to the production, said Barbussa, played by Tigmanshu Dhulia, will plant a bomb to destroy the CID team.

“While the other members would be saved, ACP Pradyuman would lose his life,” the source said.

Barbussa had earlier appeared on the show as the leader of the Eye Gang and is now making a comeback after more than six years.

When will CID's episode killing ACP Pradyuman air? The CID episode featuring this sad twist has already been shot and is expected to air soon.

Advertisement

“The team recently shot the episode, which will go on air in a few days. As of now, not many details have been shared as the makers want this to be a big shocker for fans,” the India Today report said, citing sources.

Will ACP Pradyuman make a return to the show later? Since several characters who died on CID have returned later, ACP Pradyuman’s journey with the show remains uncertain.

According to the report, while the current plan is to conclude his journey, the decision to bring him back might depend on fan feedback. “While there are no such plans to get ACP back, a decision could be made according to the feedback they receive after this twist.”

CID 2025 The hit crime thriller TV show CID made a comeback after six years with its OTT debut on Netflix. The second season aired 18 episodes on February 21 this year, and new episodes air every Saturday and Sunday at 10 pm starting February 22.

Advertisement

CID also continues to air on television on Sony Entertainment and stream on Sony LIV.

Shivaji Satam on CID's comeback Talking about the latest series of CID, Shivaji Satam said, “In this edition of the show, the Daya-Abhijeet bond, once unbreakable, has snapped, and the two are standing opposite each other.”

“The very foundation of CID is shaken, and ACP Pradyuman's world will be turned upside down. It feels surreal to return as ACP Pradyuman after six years, a character that has received so much love, and we promise a thrilling ride filled with suspense and heart-stopping drama!” he added.