Cierra Ortega silently exits Love Island USA S7 amid racial slur scandal, internet says ‘well-deserved, Huda is next…’

The latest update from Fiji confirms Cierra Ortega's removal from the Love Island USA Season 7 villa. She and the makers of the hit US show faced heavy backlash on the internet after her past racial slur resurfaced online.

Cierra Ortega's removed from Love Island USA Season 7 On Sunday, Cierra Ortega silently left the show despite being one of the popular faces.

Her removal was officially announced in the new episode of the Peacock series. Narrator Iain Stirling said that Cierra “left the villa due to a personal situation”. He also mentioned that she left Nic Vansteenberghe “officially single.”

Just a week before the season finale, Nic shared a conversation with Ace Greene, expressing uncertainty about what he would do next.

Internet reacts to Cierra Ortega's exit from Love Island USA Season 7 Meanwhile, social media is filled with mixed reactions to Cierra Ortega's exit from the show amid the controversy.

While many called it well-deserved, someone also urged makers to remove contestant Huda Mustafa over a video where she mouthed another racial slur.

A post on X, formerly Twitter, read: “Cierra Ortega has exited ‘Love Island USA.’”

Reacting to it, a user commented, “Sad. She should’ve stayed. This gives the woke mob a win (sic).”

“If she exited so should Huda because both of them are in the same boat (sic),” said another with a clip of Huda, mouthing the racial slur.

“Maybe don't make weird racist comments and this won't happen (sic),” said one more.

Yet another said, “She didn’t exit she was exiled (sic).”

Someone commented, “Cancel culture eats their own and I’m here for it (sic).”

Previously, sources revealed that the makers of the show held a meeting to discuss Ortega’s future, following the scandal. A source told The US Sun, “Cierra is in deep trouble, that is for sure. This kind of word is unacceptable. It was a huge disappointment when we saw it. Everyone is very, very bothered and pissed about that.”

“It doesn’t look great at all for Cierra as a lot of us want to take her out of the show as soon as possible.”

Yulissa Escobar Cierra isn't the only contestant who has been removed from the show for a racial slur.