Love Island USA fans want Cierra Ortega removed after racial slur resurfaces

Love Island USA fans are not too happy with contestant Cierra Ortega right now. A screenshot of her Instagram Stories, from 2020, has resurfaced.

In the post, Ortega, who was 25 at the time, shared a selfie while sitting in a medspa chair. She was talking about getting Botox and how it helps her stop frowning when she is thinking or focusing.

As per a report by Perez Hilton, Ortega wrote, “Botox isn’t for everyone but I love it for me!!! I am incredibly expressive with my face and I catch myself frowning for no reason throughout the day when I’m focusing on something or thinking too hard lol”

But things took a wrong turn when Ortega made an insensitive comment while describing her smile. The post included a slur aimed at Asians. “I can also be a little c***** when I laugh/smile so I love getting a mini brow lift to open up my eyes and get that snatched look,” Ortega said.

How did the internet react? The participant’s old post is now going viral. Love Island USA fans are expressing their disappointment by sharing posts on social media platforms. Many are even calling for her to be removed from season 7 of the popular reality show.

A user wrote, “Get Cierra Ortega off your show. This is now the third time I’m seeing she used the slur for asians. Y’all rightfully kicked off Yulissa for saying the n word, what about Cierra? Or does racism against asians not matter to you guys?”

Someone asked, “So will the show address the racial slur used by Cierra? A lot of rumblings happening online and there’s supposedly 2-3 instances of her using the racial slur. Just curious if Love island is aware?”

A person reposted screenshots of Ortega’s post. “Found this on a fp and this should definitely be shared,” they wrote.

About Love Island USA Season 7 Premiered on June 3, Love Island USA Season 7 is available for streaming on Peacock. This time, a brand-new cast of singles has entered the villa. Contestants, including Andreina Santos, Austin Shepard and Huda Mustafa, are all hoping to find love. New episodes drop every day except Wednesdays. Plus, you can vote and stay connected through the official Love Island app.

