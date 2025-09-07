Cillian Murphy coins witty new abbreviation 'ROMO' for introverts while discussing Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’

Cillian Murphy may be taking a break from Christopher Nolan’s cinematic universe, but he’s giving fans something else to talk about—this time, it’s not a performance, but a new phrase for introverts everywhere.

Speaking during Variety’s studio session at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), Murphy was promoting his upcoming film ‘Steve’, joined by co-stars Tracey Ullman, Jay Lycurgo, Simbi Ajikawo, director Tim Mielants, and writer Max Porter.

When asked about Nolan’s next major project, an adaptation of ‘The Odyssey’, Murphy revealed he won’t be part of the cast. Still, he showed full support for the film and the director he’s worked with on six occasions—including the Oscar-winning ‘Oppenheimer’.

In classic Murphy style, he added a touch of dry humour, “Is there a trailer? I have ROMO: ‘Relief of missing out,’” he joked, coining a playful twist on the more familiar ‘FOMO’ (fear of missing out).

The phrase instantly struck a chord with fans—especially those who prefer a quiet night in over blockbuster hype.

Murphy added, “No, I can’t wait to see it. If any director in the world could tackle ‘The Odyssey’, it’s going to be Christopher Nolan. I am so excited to see it. He is one in a million. He’s been a huge part of my life as an actor. I can’t wait to see what he does with it.”

While questions also turned to the much-anticipated ‘Peaky Blinders’ movie, Murphy kept that tightly under wraps, simply replying, “Oh, I can’t tell you.”

Cillian Murphy, Christopher Nolan's collaborations Christopher Nolan and Cillian Murphy have built one of modern cinema’s most respected actor-director partnerships.

Their collaboration began with ‘Batman Begins’ (2005), where Murphy played the eerie Scarecrow, and continued through ‘Inception’ (2010), ‘Dunkirk’ (2017), and most recently, ‘Oppenheimer’ (2023), in which Murphy took on the career-defining role of J. Robert Oppenheimer.

For ‘Oppenheimer’, both Nolan and Murphy took home the Academy Award for Best Director and Best Actor, respectively.